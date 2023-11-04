comscore Over 62M gallons of fuel removed from Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Over 62M gallons of fuel removed from Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / OCT. 13 The Empire State tanker ship, docked in Pearl Harbor, is part of the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility, which began Oct. 16.

    The Empire State tanker ship, docked in Pearl Harbor, is part of the defueling operation of the Red Hill fuel facility, which began Oct. 16.

The military has removed 62,466,890 gallons of fuel from the Navy’s underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility as of 2 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. Read more

