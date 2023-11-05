comscore Column: Despite political surnames, it’s results that counts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | On Politics

Column: Despite political surnames, it’s results that counts

  • By Richard Borreca
  • Today

When Hawaii’s most famous U.S. senator, Daniel K. Inouye, died and was buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl, then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attended. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Ka Sipi o Theseus

Scroll Up