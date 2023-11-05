comscore K-Drama: Jo Mi-su pleads with the king on ‘Root of the Throne’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Jo Mi-su pleads with the king on ‘Root of the Throne’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jo Mi-su pleads with the king to reinstate Yi Yin-gyum. Ha Ryun is devastated when he receives news of Yi Yin-gyum’s death. Da-kyung searches for Jeok-ryong to try and get information on Ha Ryun. Read more

