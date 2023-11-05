K-Drama: Jo Mi-su pleads with the king on ‘Root of the Throne’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 23

6:40 p.m. today

Jo Mi-su pleads with the king to reinstate Yi Yin-gyum. Ha Ryun is devastated when he receives news of Yi Yin-gyum’s death. Da-kyung searches for Jeok-ryong to try and get information on Ha Ryun.

Episode 24

7:50 p.m. today

An assassin’s failed attempt to murder Yi Seong-gye motivates Bang-won to look for the people who are out to kill his father. Bang-won inspects the assassin’s corpse and finds a suspicious-looking mark on his body.

“Escape of the Seven”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Da Mi is determined to prove her innocence through a live broadcast, but her enemies who want to conceal their dirty deeds stand in her way. Do Hyeok, riddled with guilt, helps Da Mi escape a mob.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

On the live broadcast, a gunshot is heard and Da Mi appears to be hit, but her body is nowhere to be found. Da Mi’s adoptive father, Lee Whee So, is found on the scene with a gun in his hand. Da Mi’s grandfather Bang Chil Sung vows to find his granddaughter and announces a press conference.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 109-110

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su brings food to Sook-jung but is turned away by Sook-jung. He tells Young-shin he felt bad seeing Sook-jung eating alone. In turn, Young-shin feels bad seeing how sad Kyung-su is.

Episodes 111-112

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jong-kwon tells Kyung-su that Min-kyung wants to set Young-shin up with a man, but Young-shin shows no interest. Kyung-su tells Jong-kwon about Jung-hoon and how he grew up with Young-shin. Kyung-su also tells Jong-kwon that if he were to leave this world, he’d leave Young-shin in Jung-hoon’s care.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 89

7:50 p.m. Friday

Gwanggaeto vows to turn Yeon Salta’s sacrifice into a rallying cry to annihilate Houyan. Murong Xi promises high-ranking posts to victorious generals. As Houyan gathers its troops around Yongseong, Goguryeo moves its forces covertly and takes Yuju.

Episode 90

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Damdeok becomes greatly distressed upon hearing of Ha Muji’s death. Murong Xi leads the Houyan troops toward Goguryeo. In spite of Ko Un’s warning that Damdeok might be setting a trap, Murong Xi presses on.

