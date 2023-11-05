comscore Mililani upsets No. 1 Kahuku for OIA Open Division title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani upsets No. 1 Kahuku for OIA Open Division title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:45 a.m.
  • JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani’s Treston McMillan unleashed a pass before LeBron Williams of Kahuku could get to him.

    JONATHAN CHEN / JCHEN@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani’s Treston McMillan unleashed a pass before LeBron Williams of Kahuku could get to him.

Call him McMillan the maestro. Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan stunned No. 1 Kahuku with QB draws all night, finishing with three touchdown passes and another by rush as No. 2 Mililani came up with a 28-21 win for the OIA Open Division championship on Saturday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Cal Poly defeats Wahine, breaking Hawaii’s 5-match winning streak
Next Story
Television and radio – November 5, 2023

Scroll Up