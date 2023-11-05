comscore Signs of Hawaiian Live - Nov. 5, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Live – Nov. 5, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Honolulu resident ­Sallie Acob Chong flashes a shaka at the Shaka Cafe in the Mall of Asia at Pasay City, Philippines, in February. Photo by Peter Chong.

  • Raymond Hoffman spotted a sign of home while in the Chitose Mall in ­Hokkaido, Japan, in February. Photo by Waikele resident Pat Fukuda.

  • Honolulu resident Dan Barnett stopped for lunch at the Huli Huli Hut in Galveston, Texas, in February. Photo by Deborah J. Nobler.

