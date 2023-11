Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The vegetables in this dish — bell peppers, jicama and corn — share an origin in Central and South Americas, making them New World sources of nutrition. Paired with beans, also a nutritional powerhouse, they create a fiber-rich and colorful salad.

New World Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 (15-ounce) can black beans

• 1 small bell pepper, any color

• 1 small fresh jicama, peeled

• 2 ears fresh corn, cooked

• Fresh cilantro leaves, torn, optional for garnish

Ingredients for dressing:

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large clove garlic, smashed

• 2 tablespoons diced shallots

• 1/4 cup fresh lime juice

• Zest from the lime(s)

• 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 2 teaspoons honey

• 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Blend dressing ingredients using a whisk or shaking them in a jar. Taste and adjust seasonings. Set aside.

Rinse beans, then drain. Cut bell pepper and jicama into pieces the size of the beans. Cut corn kernels from the cobs. Combine ingredients in medium bowl.

Top with about half the dressing; lightly mix. Taste and add more dressing to taste; you’ll probably use about 3/4 of the dressing. Add more salt if needed. Top with torn cilantro leaves, if using.

Serves 10-12.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based in 10 servings and not including salt to taste): 150 calories, 9 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 125 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.