Lana Rudgayzer, owner of recently opened Kababa Mama, says she always loved to cook and that, when growing up, family meals were “a big deal.”

“I hail from the former USSR — Ukraine — so when we sit down to eat, we eat,” she says. “We always have appetizers first, a main dish and there’s always dessert. In my family, my grandpa and grandma were the main cooks. I grew up in the kitchen around them.

“When I moved here, I started cooking more because I missed their home cooking — Middle Eastern food,” she adds. “It was my dream to do a food truck, and the business name hails back to my grandparents — grandma, mama. Our goal is eventually to have a built-out trailer with full menu of kebabs and rice dishes.”

Currently, the Kababa Mama cart features two menu items — Mamas smashburger ($13) and a vegetarian-friendly falafel smashed burger ($12). Mamas smashburger is a 1/4-pound beef and lamb patty wrapped in a toasted pita and topped with creamy garlic yogurt, crumbled feta cheese, sumac-infused pickled red onions, diced tomatoes and cucumbers.

“We make our own falafel; everything is homemade,” Rudgayzer says. “We are using a lot of premium ingredients. Eventually, we will have a rotating menu. For example, we might do a plain beef smashburger sometimes because some people might not like lamb. Since we have a smaller cart, we will rotate some items.

“Come give us a try,” she adds. “We would love any feedback, good or bad.”

Kababa Mama’s location changes weekly; follow the biz on Instagram (@kababamama.hawaii) for updates.

Kababa Mama

Various locations

Instagram: @kababamama.hawaii

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Venmo accepted