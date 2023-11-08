Letter: Case says it’s premature to expel George Santos

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Replying to Steve Miller’s letter (“Case, others should’ve expelled lying Santos,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 6): I voted against expelling U.S. Rep. George Santos from Congress because: (1) Election and retention of representatives should largely be up to their constituents; (2) the House has thus only expelled five members in our history, three for treason and two after conviction of serious crimes; (3) Our bipartisan House Ethics Committee has not completed its full investigation of Santos; (4) Santos has been charged with serious crimes but has not had his day in court; and (5) Expelling Santos under these premature circumstances would set a very damaging precedent and lead to increasing motions to censure or expel members for the wrong reasons.

The final vote was 179 to expel and 256 against, present or not voting (out of 435 total). If Rep. Santos is convicted of criminal charges or our Ethics Committee recommends expulsion, I will have no problem in voting to expel him.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case

1st Congressional District (Oahu)

