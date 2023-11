Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the article, “Infestation spreading on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 6): Your reporter quotes Christy Martin at the University of Hawaii-Manoa’s Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species: “We know there are infested nurseries right now selling infested plants and materials.”

Where is the follow-up question: What are the names of the nurseries? Since the state Department of Agriculture is unprepared to act, informed consumers need to be empowered.

John Keiser

Makiki

