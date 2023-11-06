comscore Little fire ant infestations spread across Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Little fire ant infestations spread across Oahu

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. State Rep. Lisa Marten, above, says the Mokumanu beach access in Lanikai has an infestation of little fire ants, which has been confirmed by the Hawaii Ant Lab.

  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPT. OF AGRICULTURE Originally from South America, Little Fire Ant (LFA) is considered among the world’s worst invasive species.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM. The Mokumanu beach access at Lanikai Beach, above, has an infestation of little fire ants. The invasive species, native to South America, are only about one-sixteenth of an inch long but can inflict painful bites.

The ants measure only about one-sixteenth of an inch long but are considered one of the world’s worst invasive species. Read more

