Letter: Be more mindful in how female athletes depicted

Kekaihulali Halpern of Hilo dominated the competition to win Hawaii’s cross-country state championship title, yet this newspaper’s coverage of the event included a picture that made her look weak and defeated (“Cole, Halpern take titles,” Star-Advertiser, Nov 5). Read more

