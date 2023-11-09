Letter: Rainwater more feasible than realigning streams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Letter writer John Burns would have modern Hawaii return to the days where nature dictated where one could live (“Return diverted streams to their natural flows,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 7).

While sometimes it seems like it would be great to go back to the way things were, by humans carefully manipulating water direction, soil conditions and access to roads, modern Hawaii has greatly improved its inhabitants’ lifestyles.

If anything, now would be a good time to capture as much rainwater as possible and store it underground. Each day, tens of millions of gallons of pure rainwater are wasted, flowing untapped into the ocean. Directing this valuable resource into the aquifer would solve Oahu’s water shortages.

Mary Monohon

Kailua

