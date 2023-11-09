Editorial | Letters Letter: Second green-waste bin needed to support cause Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Great article on green waste (“Compostable goods OK’d for green recycling bins,” Nov. 6, Star-Advertiser). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Great article on green waste (“Compostable goods OK’d for green recycling bins,” Nov. 6, Star-Advertiser). The problem I have is that the City and County of Honolulu will not give me a second “green” bin. Every week I fill the gray bin with green waste because I fill up the green bin the day after pickup, and there’s no pickup for two weeks. When I requested a second green bin, the city said that the property is too small at 9,000 square feet. It must be at least 10,000. So the city says to put the green waste into the gray bin to be burned, turned into carbon dioxide, instead of returning it to the ground as compost. Go figure! Milton Nitta Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Curb food waste to help environment