Letter: Second green-waste bin needed to support cause

Great article on green waste (“Compostable goods OK’d for green recycling bins,” Nov. 6, Star-Advertiser). The problem I have is that the City and County of Honolulu will not give me a second “green” bin. Every week I fill the gray bin with green waste because I fill up the green bin the day after pickup, and there’s no pickup for two weeks.

When I requested a second green bin, the city said that the property is too small at 9,000 square feet. It must be at least 10,000. So the city says to put the green waste into the gray bin to be burned, turned into carbon dioxide, instead of returning it to the ground as compost. Go figure!

Milton Nitta

Pearl City

