Letter: Teaching youths values as crucial as tech skills

State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz’s letter (“Computer science is vital to youths’ future,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 5) definitely needs a response.

While I agree with the headline, the paradigm he presents for education is extremely alarming. Dela Cruz’s moral premise mirrors everything that is wrong with the world and our nation today. He mentions success and alludes to wealth, power, security and prestige — all dominate values of American culture. These values are contrasted with those most of us wish for our youth: respect, responsibility, honesty, love and fairness.

After serving 32 years as a chaplain at a Honolulu private school, I have a fairly accurate understanding of what it means to be a fully educated person. We certainly need more people with the technology skills to intercept missiles that are meant to kill innocent civilians, but this needs to be balanced with those who have the wisdom to avoid the need for these missiles.

Knowing about computers is essential but knowing how to live is equally important.

John Heidel

Kailua

