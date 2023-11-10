Column: Gov, Legislature must act to fund post-fire recovery

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When he took office, Gov. Josh Green sent his administration into battle against Hawaii’s persistent housing crisis and the accompanying economic trouble it causes. But, then everything changed with the night of Aug. 8.

As The New York Times called it, the August inferno turned Lahaina “into a death trap,” killing at least 99, with officials estimating that the cost to rebuild will exceed $5 billion.

Green now will be judged on how he addresses the catastrophe of Lahaina. The state needs both action and wise leadership.

Last week, at the three-month anniversary of the blaze, Green showed that he fully understands his new charge as he gave a mini State of the State speech to discuss the state’s latest Lahaina fire plans.

Lahaina, the historic center of Maui, was knocked down as the center of Hawaii’s major tourist industry on Maui — a firestorm permanently scarring the spirit of Hawaii.

Calling it the “Maui Recovery Fund,” Green in a state Capitol speech said his administration will “rapidly provide funds to Maui families who have lost loved ones or who have suffered serious injuries in the fires.”

Victims will be paid in an effort to help with the tragedy.

With plans for at least $150 million in the fund, Green said it will be completely voluntary with a goal “to get as much money as possible to affected families as quickly as possible — cutting out delays and eliminating uncertainty.”

The state is not alone in helping Maui victims. Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said in a statement last week that Hawaii’s new needs will be included in a $16 billion disaster relief fund that is part of the short-term federal spending bill signed into law in September.

The Maui Recovery Fund money comes with some caution, however. Green’s press release from last week noted that “Partners are providing substantial monetary sums to victims much faster than they could receive through litigation. Those who choose to receive money from the fund will waive their ability to bring legal action related to associated claims.”

In his statement, Green was not specific about programs he can launch by himself. He added that he will have to get legislative approval for any major new state programs.

He said “a comprehensive legislative package will be submitted to protect consumers while allowing for fund generation going forward, to improve and harden the grid and address the impacts of climate change, and to establish a program to provide coverage for future catastrophic events and to help keep homeowners insurance available and affordable.”

The state House of Representatives’ Wildfire Prevention Working Group, for instance, just released a draft report reviewing the cause of fires in Hawaii, as well as prevention and mitigation.

The draft report found that 99% of wildfires are human-caused and that two-thirds of Hawaii’s communities have only one way in and out, according to a 2014 wildfire hazard assessment. That is certainly not breaking new ground, but at least the state Legislature is on topic and moving.

All of this is prelude to the already mentioned 2024 legislative session. Lahaina is going to need thousands of new homes, thousands of Maui residents will need new jobs, and the state’s vital tourism industry will need new plans.

All of Hawaii’s elected leaders will play a big role, with Gov. Green facing his biggest and most vital challenge.