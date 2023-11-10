Rearview Mirror: The 25 most-fondly remembered Oahu restaurants, Part 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I often write about restaurants that shined brightly in our island skies, but, sadly, are no longer with us. This time, I decided to do something different. Last week, I asked readers to vote on their top ten “gone but not forgotten” Oahu restaurants.

Over 150 of you responded, including Gov. Josh Green. I’ve tallied the votes in this 2023 snapshot of the 25 most-fondly remembered Oahu restaurants. This week, I’ll count down from number 25 to 13. Next week, I’ll reveal the top 12.

25. The Bistro (1972-1985)

Mike Pirics and Karl Diebold co-owned this French classical cafe on Kapiolani Boulevard where Target is today. The Bistro was dark with comfortable booths. It was elegant and formal. Dinner could easily last three hours.

Specialties included pepper steak, fresh fish, fork-tender prime rib and Maine lobster.

“The Bistro was consistently excellent,” Robert Nehmad said. “The kitchen staff delivered superb dishes. The maitre d’, host and waiters gave excellent service, and the ambiance was tasteful.”

Carole Richelieu said, “The Bistro was where we planned our lunch after completing the five-day (yes, five back then) bar exam. It was our special reward.”

In 1985, The Bistro moved to 3058 Monsarrat Ave. and changed its name to Colours. The owners believed that customer tastes were evolving toward lighter, simpler and healthier food in a brighter, upbeat decor, with live entertainment.

24. Waikiki Lau Yee Chai (1926–2021)

P.Y. Chong opened Lau Yee Chai downtown in 1926. Its name means “house of abundance.” Three years later, he moved to Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki where the Ambassador Hotel is today. He called it the “most beautiful Chinese restaurant in the world” and it served the “number one Chinese kaukau.” It could seat over 1,500 people.

William Mau took over in 1953 and, when he built the Waikiki Shopping Plaza on Kalakaua Avenue, Waikiki Lau Yee Chai moved into a specially constructed fifth-floor space. The new restaurant could seat 2,300 people.

The 20-foot-high ceiling was set so it could display Bick Kai Ho’s “Utopia,” a beautiful 18-by-44-foot painting of Shangri-La.

23. King’s Bakery (1950–1993)

Technically, King’s Bakery is still open, in California. Robert Taira moved from Hilo to Honolulu in 1963 and in 1977 moved again to Torrance, Calif. King’s Bakery and Coffee Shop in McCully closed in 1993.

Fran Bellinger liked the, “All-day breakfast pancakes with assorted syrups or a heaping plate of eggs, breakfast meat and sweet bread toast.

“Former Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi could be found having his breakfast on weekends at his favorite table. Constituents didn’t have to make an appointment to visit him at City Hall.”

22. Indigo Eurasian Cuisine (1994–2011)

Dave Stewart and Glenn Chu opened this Nuuanu Avenue restaurant.

Chu previously owned RoxSan Patisserie, a fine French restaurant in Ward Centre, and Hajjibaba’s, a popular Moroccan restaurant in Kahala.

Indigo was a distillation of all his experiences with Eastern and Western cuisines, he said, interpreted through the principles of balance and harmony in traditional Chinese cooking.

Specialties included Happy crab won tons with four-fruit sauce, good fortune scallops and shiitake spring rolls, Yang lobster potstickers with tangerine sauce, Scotch drunken tea-smoked Cornish hens stuffed with wild rice, and plum-glazed Long Island roast duckling.

21. Third Floor (1972–1995)

One of the most­-respected restaurateurs in Honolulu was Siegfried “Siggy” Poesch of the Third Floor restaurant in the Hawaiian Regent hotel.

Linda Diller remembered the naan bread, the relish trays, the hide-away-from-the-world chairs and the bon-bons. “But mostly, I remember Siggy, ever suave, elegant, professional, discreet, but with that twinkle in his eye.”

Dave Donnelly said Siggy was the reason The Third Floor was considered Honolulu’s finest restaurant for over 20 years.

Popular menu items included rack of spring lamb Provencale, chateaubriand (for two), and medallions of veal Foret Noire.

20. Keo’s Thai Cuisine (1981-2014)

Keo Sananikone opened Mekong restaurant in 1977 and Keo’s Thai Cuisine in 1981. Lines quickly formed out the doors.

Mike Tuggle of Kaneohe said, “Keo’s on Kapahulu had a plain exterior that belied the magic inside. Fresh flowers and Thai statuary filled the dining area. The cuisine was the finest Thai I’ve had, anywhere. Back in my tourist days in 1980s and ’90s, Keo’s was my first stop, even after long flights from the East Coast.

“Most memorable for me was the evening with a prominent local family and their just-arrived mainland family and guests. The guests were clearly tired from their travels. But the excitement and ambience of the event took over everyone including the rest of us there. It was sheer magic.

“That magic is what I came to expect each time I visited Keo’s. I was never disappointed.”

19. K.C. Drive Inn (1929- 2005)

Banker George Knapp and realtor Elwood Christensen began K.C. Drive Inn in 1929 just as the Great Depression began. They sold it quickly to their cook, Jiro Asato, for $10 a month for 10 months.

Cashier Mildred Yoshida, who started with K.C. in 1939, told me that, “Gov. (Wallace Rider) Farrington and his family used to come on weekends, but our most important VIP may have been Empress Michiko of Japan, before she married then Crown Prince Akihito.

“The first limousine I ever saw pulled in one day with Zsa Zsa Gabor inside.”

K.C. Drive Inn was known for its Ono-Ono shake with peanut butter and Waffle Hot Dogs, invented by Knapp and Christiansen in 1929. The drive-in closed in 2005, although the Asatos bring out the waffle dog makers on occasion.

18. Kuhio Grill (1945-1979)

Fran Bellinger said, “We’d go to Kuhio Grill after a football game at the old Honolulu Stadium or a night on the town. It was a favorite watering hole on South King Street, near University Avenue, where a 7-Eleven is today.

“The bottled beer was nice and cold. We’d pay for the beer, tip generously and the waitress would bring assorted ono appetizers (pupus); like assorted kimchee, daikon, fried fish, boiled peanuts, vegetable/shrimp tempura, sushi, and stir-fried beef.”

Ted Sakai said he could nurse two beers and get a full meal of pupus, sometimes including steak.

17. Haiku Gardens (1955-1990)

Haiku Gardens was an actual garden long before George Ing turned it into a restaurant. It had a Japanese teahouse, ponds, and forests of mango, macadamia, teak and bamboo.

“Haiku Gardens was one of my Kaneohe hometown favorites, especially the all-you-can-eat buffet,” Noel McCully said.

“They had it all, including delicious prime rib dinners for under $15. That and the beautiful scenery plus a few Mai Tai’s made Haiku Gardens no ka oi!” Haleiwa Joe’s is in its space now.

16. McCully Chop Sui (1957-2007)

“I have been here since 1966,” Don Heafner said, “and McCully Chop Sui was always one of our go-to spots. The food was incredible and inexpensive. We had many large family lunches and dinners there.”

Fran Bellinger said it was, “A favorite late night spot serving comfort Chinese foods at reasonable prices. Won ton min, chow mein, and the roast duck, crispy chicken, kau yuk, sweet sour spare ribs were always my favorite. All YUMMY!”

15. Yum Yum Tree (1970–2006)

“Nanette” said, “We often brought the kids there and had a good family time. The staff was pleasant and prices were good. There was always something for everybody. It was a happy place!”

There were six Yum Yum Trees: Kahala, Ward Centre, Pali Palms (Kailua), West­ridge Shopping Center, Mililani, and Lahaina Cannery Mall.

14. Like Like Drive In (1953-2020)

“My favorite restaurant of the past was Like Like Drive Inn, on Keeaumoku Street,” Wayne Shiohira said. “Although it was renovated in the 1990s, it’s the original one built in 1953 that I have the fondest memories of.

“It was open 24 hours and was usually busy, being close to the Civic Auditorium, Honolulu Stadium and the Honolulu International Center. It had long tables in the ‘party room’ that could accommodate large groups.

“It had wonderful desserts! I still remember sitting at the soda fountain watching them being assembled: banana splits, peach melbas, strawberry and chocolate sundaes, and ice cream sodas.

“Mom was a night waitress there, usually working behind the soda fountain to the wee hours of the morning. Sister liked the strawberry ice cream cone, brother got vanilla, and mom always gave me sherbet because I was a chubby kid. Those are great memories for me to have and cherish as a senior … but even now, I like sherbet.”

13. Patti’s Chinese Kitchen (1967-2010)

Calvin Chun named his four restaurants after his daughters: Patti’s Chinese Kitchen and Lyn’s Kosher Style Delicatessen at Ala Moana Center, Cathy’s at Holiday Mart and Charlene’s Deli, downtown. Chun also owned Bella Italia.

Patti was just 16 when it opened. She and her husband, James, eventually took over. “We had double lines open all day, plus a separate manapua line,” Patti recalled. “And yes, we did have Elizabeth Taylor, as is widely rumored, stand in line, and many other celebrities, too.”

Next week, I’ll unveil the top 12 readers voted for. Can you guess which is No. 1?

Bob Sigall is the author of the five “The Companies We Keep” books. Contact him at Sigall@Yahoo.com or sign up for his free email newsletter at RearviewMirrorInsider.com.