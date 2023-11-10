comscore Rearview Mirror: The 25 most-fondly remembered Oahu restaurants, Part 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: The 25 most-fondly remembered Oahu restaurants, Part 1

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013 Glenn Chu stands on the sidewalk outside his Indigo Restaurant in downtown Hono­lulu. The restaurant closed in 2013.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013

    Glenn Chu stands on the sidewalk outside his Indigo Restaurant in downtown Hono­lulu. The restaurant closed in 2013.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Yum Yum Tree (No. 15) had five locations on Oahu and one on Maui.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Yum Yum Tree (No. 15) had five locations on Oahu and one on Maui.

  • COURTESY BOB SIGALL Robert Taira moved his bakery from Hilo to Honolulu in 1963 as King’s Bakery. In 1977 it moved to Torrance, Calif. The coffee shop in McCully closed in 1993 but was voted 23rd-most fondly remembered.

    COURTESY BOB SIGALL

    Robert Taira moved his bakery from Hilo to Honolulu in 1963 as King’s Bakery. In 1977 it moved to Torrance, Calif. The coffee shop in McCully closed in 1993 but was voted 23rd-most fondly remembered.

I often write about restaurants that shined brightly in our island skies, but, sadly, are no longer with us. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Christopher Bennett and Eric Lau

Scroll Up