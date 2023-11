Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the Hawaii football team’s appointment book, today is reserved for a physical exam.

“We knew in the summer,” UH mike linebacker Isaiah Tufaga said of today’s game against Air Force, “that this is the game we circled on our calendar to be the most physical game we play.”

The Falcons’ triple-option offense starts with the fullback dive — football’s version of a punch to the gut. The O-linemen, tight end and wideouts deliver precise blocks to a defense’s pressure points.

“Against a team like this, it’s a physical battle,” D-line coach Eti Ena said. “It will be a pad-level game in (the trenches). Their O-line is going to line up looking like D-linemen. We’re going to come firing at each other.”

Air Force center Thor Paglialong is the leader of a unit that is self-branded as the “Diesel.” In tandem with a guard, Paglialong helps create a crease for fullback Emmanuel Michel. Seventeen other Falcons, including speedy quarterback Zac Larrier (10.68 seconds over 100 meters), have rushes this season.

The Falcons have run on 88.7% of their plays. They average 5.2 yards per first-down rush, and have scored on 51% of their 83 full drives. They control possession an average of 33 minutes, 47 seconds per game. Against San Jose State, they had the ball for 39:05.

“Our offense is going to do what our offense does,” tight end Caleb Rillos said.

The pre-snap motions and shifts are smoke and mirrors for the Falcons’ hit-’em-where-they-are approach. In practice, the linemen favor hitting scout defenders instead of ramming a blocking sled. Sleds apparently do not make an oof sound.

“This is a good opponent,” UH coach Timmy Chang said of the 8-1 Falcons. “They’re very detailed in what they do. It’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

And when defenses cram the tackle box, Air Force receivers bleed into open areas. Wideout Jared Roznos averages 30.2 yards per catch. He has 11 catches on 15 targets. Dane Kinamon, who often loops into the backfield and then into the flats, averages 25.2 yards a catch. Tailback John Lee Eldridge is 5-for-5 on swing passes.

“We love a challenge,” Tufaga said. “The guys on defense are excited. It should be fun.”

On defense, the Falcons rely on a swarm approach. They average only 5.9 missed tackles per game.

“I think everyone on the field wants to make a play,” Air Force linebacker Alec Mock said. “You can’t assume anyone else is going to do it. Everyone flying to the ball is just a good show of the culture of our defense.”

In last week’s 27-14 road victory over Nevada, the Rainbow Warriors slowed their pace, huddling before every snap and calling for plays encrypted on wristbands.

“We decided to slow it down so we could get some reads on the defense,” UH left tackle Josh Atkins said. “Slowing it down, being more methodical about it, helped us last week.”