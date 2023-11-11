Scoreboard – Nov. 11, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: PacWest/GNAC Challenge, Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Air Force vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I State Championships: first round, Farrington vs. Damien, 7 p.m. at Kaiser; Kapaa at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m. at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade. Men at noon; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.