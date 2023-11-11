Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Nov. 11, 2023 Today Updated 11:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Montana State Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. College women: PacWest/GNAC Challenge, Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. FOOTBALL Mountain West: Air Force vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Division I State Championships: first round, Farrington vs. Damien, 7 p.m. at Kaiser; Kapaa at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m. at McCabe gym. PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. SUNDAY SOCCER PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade. Men at noon; Women at 3 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. Previous Story Roosevelt rallies past Kamehameha-Hawaii to advance Next Story Television and radio – November 11, 2023