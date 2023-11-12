Letter: Blinding car lights are hazard to drivers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the letter, “Fog lights can be hazard for other drivers at night” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 1): In addition to the writer’s comment on the use of fog lights, let me add the heightened level of danger from head-on collisions when blinded by these unnecessary accessories, either after-market or OEM (original equipment manufacturer).

Blinded drivers cannot discern anything unexpected while in the cone of light of these ultrawhite, bright lights. It is the same blind-spot effect one gets when having had one’s photo taken using flash bulbs. And when this happens while driving, the danger level is increased exponentially.

The widespread, unnecessary use of these lights must be mounted and regulated to be pointed in lower angles when driving in normal city traffic — out of drivers’ sight planes.

Almo Paraso

Palama

