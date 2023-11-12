Editorial | Letters Letter: Blinding car lights are hazard to drivers Today Updated 12:46 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding the letter, “Fog lights can be hazard for other drivers at night” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 1): In addition to the writer’s comment on the use of fog lights, let me add the heightened level of danger from head-on collisions when blinded by these unnecessary accessories, either after-market or OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding the letter, “Fog lights can be hazard for other drivers at night” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 1): In addition to the writer’s comment on the use of fog lights, let me add the heightened level of danger from head-on collisions when blinded by these unnecessary accessories, either after-market or OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Blinded drivers cannot discern anything unexpected while in the cone of light of these ultrawhite, bright lights. It is the same blind-spot effect one gets when having had one’s photo taken using flash bulbs. And when this happens while driving, the danger level is increased exponentially. The widespread, unnecessary use of these lights must be mounted and regulated to be pointed in lower angles when driving in normal city traffic — out of drivers’ sight planes. Almo Paraso Palama EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Issue death certificates within days, not weeks