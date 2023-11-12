comscore Letter: Blinding car lights are hazard to drivers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Blinding car lights are hazard to drivers

Regarding the letter, “Fog lights can be hazard for other drivers at night” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 1): In addition to the writer’s comment on the use of fog lights, let me add the heightened level of danger from head-on collisions when blinded by these unnecessary accessories, either after-market or OEM (original equipment manufacturer). Read more

