Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 12, 2023

  Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Honolulu resident Tokiko Bazzell spotted the Miyazaki Midtown Twin Tower Mahalo condominium complex while on a stroll in Miyazaki, Japan, in March. Photo by Steven Bazzell.

    Honolulu resident Tokiko Bazzell spotted the Miyazaki Midtown Twin Tower Mahalo condominium complex while on a stroll in Miyazaki, Japan, in March. Photo by Steven Bazzell.

  Honolulu resident Clinton Char discovered the Hawaii Poke restaurant while touring Malmo, Sweden, in March. Photo by Alyson Char.

    Honolulu resident Clinton Char discovered the Hawaii Poke restaurant while touring Malmo, Sweden, in March. Photo by Alyson Char.

  While visiting northern Italy, Honolulu residents, from left, Megan Callan, Carl Ashizawa, Mayumi Hayashi, Sharon and Mike Coad, Emily Callan, Susan Suzuki, and Harvey and Lori Misaki stopped at Kailua Snack Bar in Garda, Italy, in October 2022. Photo by Dennis Callan.

    While visiting northern Italy, Honolulu residents, from left, Megan Callan, Carl Ashizawa, Mayumi Hayashi, Sharon and Mike Coad, Emily Callan, Susan Suzuki, and Harvey and Lori Misaki stopped at Kailua Snack Bar in Garda, Italy, in October 2022. Photo by Dennis Callan.

