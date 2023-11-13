Brush fire reportedat Pohakuloa Training Area

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has issued an alert for a brush fire within the U.S. Army Pohakuloa Training Area off Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The 4 p.m. alert reports the brush fire is near the 41-mile marker of the highway, and that smoke is visible in the area.

“Fire personnel are on scene and actively fighting the fire,” said the alert.

No structures are threatened, and no roads are closed at this time.

Another brush fire in the area was also reported to have broken out at 7 a.m. Friday.

The U.S. Army issued a statement at the time saying military training had been halted, and service members evacuated from the area.

No injuries or structural damages were reported from the earlier fire.

A wind advisory is currently in place for portions of Maui and Hawaii counties through 6 p.m. Tuesday due to east winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph.

The advisory covers North and South Kohala, as well as the Kau and Puna districts and interior areas of Hawaii island.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.