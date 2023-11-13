Editorial: Keep guard up against cybertheft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It seems that no one is safe from cybertheft — not even recipients of government food assistance. In the latest case of electronic crime, Hawaii residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which are delivered electronically with EBT cards, a credit card-like method, have had their benefits drained by exceptionally greedy crooks.

It’s a reminder that as the holidays approach, with proliferating opportunities to shop, potential thieves await along the electronic byways — virtual highway robbers craven enough to rob families of access to food.

Credit card users — that includes most of us — be aware: These recent thefts take place in the same way that credit card scams do — by card skimming, perpetrated by illegally installing a skimmer device on ATMs or card readers in stores or at gas pumps. The skimmers record card data and personal identification numbers (PINs), which thieves then use to create fake cards — a process also known as card cloning — and to steal from the linked accounts.

Depending on the information skimmed, these scammers may also make fraudulent phone calls or send text messages mimicking an official state agency or credit card company to seek out additional account information.

Some timely tips to protect your cards and funds:

>> Credit card holders and EBT cardholders should be on guard for skimming by looking for signs that card readers have been tampered with, checking accounts regularly for unusual transactions, and keeping PINs and card numbers private.

>> Extra security for electronic card users is also available by freezing accounts when not in use.

State agencies will never call or text asking for a PIN or card number, says the Department of Human Services (DHS). The same protocol typically applies to banks and their debit or credit cards.

>> A rule of thumb: Never provide sensitive information in response to an unexpected phone call. Thieves have developed a variety of sophisticated methods to impersonate banks, companies and even the police, courts or other law enforcement officers to convince victims to hand over money or personal information that can be used to defraud.

The state DHS, which administers the EBT program, issued a fraud alert last Monday, and reported that at least 242 EBT cards had been compromised. The Honolulu Police Department is investigating.

If an EBT card or credit card is skimmed, or the account information is obtained by other criminal methods, the owner can contact DHS to have the funds restored. Most credit card issuers offer fraud protection; monitor card use and report any unrecognized activity immediately.

For EBT cards, visit a DHS Processing Center to report a fraudulent transaction and request a card replacement. Go to the “EBT Fraud Alert” link at humanservices.hawaii.gov for locations.

Also last week, HPD issued a public warning about phone scams in which callers impersonate Honolulu police officers. “Law enforcement and government agencies do not ask for cash or payments by phone or email,” HPD Lt. Kelvin Hayakawa said. “If you are contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement or government officials that are soliciting money or information, hang up immediately, and if a message is left, do not call back.”

Fraudulent credit card use is considered identity theft. Immediately report the use to the credit card company. Then call HPD at the 911 nonemergency line to initiate a police report. Go to honolulupd.org/information/identity-theft for more.

HPD also maintains an ongoing list of common cybercrimes and ways to protect against them at honolulupd.org/cyber-crimes. One important tip: Never click a link in an email and then enter personal information (such as a credit card or social security number), username or a password.

The holidays will soon be upon us, and that means more purchasing of food, goods and services. Whether buying in brick-and-mortar stores, or shopping online, ’tis the season to be extra careful against cybertheft.