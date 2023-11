Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state is handling the electric ant (little fire ant) invasion very irresponsibly. You reported that electric ants have been detected in the state since 1999, and yet the state still hasn’t done anything about it (“Little fire ant infestations spread across Oahu,” Star- Advertiser, Nov 6). You also reported that the only organizations handling this problem are underfunded and understaffed. They don’t have the money or employees to research ways to handle this and kill off colonies.

It is going to be hard to actually make progress when there is no money and no one to take the steps toward solving this problem. The ants have proven to be a threat to residents and native plants. It has gotten so bad that communities have taken matters into their own hands.

Residents have made efforts to try to educate people in the community and combat this invasion. The state needs to understand the importance of getting rid of these ants, and act on it.

Sophia MacDonald

Waikiki

