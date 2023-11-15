comscore Members of Hawaii police union’s board cleared of wrongdoing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Members of Hawaii police union’s board cleared of wrongdoing

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / 2022 Robert Cavaco, SHOPO president and lieutenant with the Honolulu Police Department, was cleared to return to duty Oct. 6.

    GEORGE F. LEE / 2022

    Robert Cavaco, SHOPO president and lieutenant with the Honolulu Police Department, was cleared to return to duty Oct. 6.

Six current and one former board member of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by the Honolulu Police Department after allegations of misdemeanor extortion were levied by an ousted union leader. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Electric tallies early disaster costs from Maui wildfires

Scroll Up