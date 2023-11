Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent article highlighted the observance of Veterans Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (“Punchbowl, battleship events among Veterans Day commemorations,” “Ceremony honors all veterans,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 11). Read more

A recent article highlighted the observance of Veterans Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (“Punchbowl, battleship events among Veterans Day commemorations,” “Ceremony honors all veterans,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 11).

It was obviously a beautiful ceremony to honor the veterans who are buried there. It included a speech by Gov. Josh Green and military leaders, a missing-man flyover, a wreath-laying and much more.

However, I was disappointed and saddened that there was no similar tribute at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. If we are going to honor all veterans, shouldn’t we also show our respect and gratitude to those service members buried there?

Perhaps next year, on Veterans Day, the state could see fit to honor these veterans as well.

Grace Warrick

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter