Letter: Natural resources more important than lifestyles
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Community members displayed their signs at the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Commission on Water Resource Management’s monthly meeting in Wailuku on Oct. 24.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree