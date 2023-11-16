Letter: Natural resources more important than lifestyles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent letter, “Rainwater more feasible than realigning streams” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 9), highlights our failed kuleana as islanders to respect and protect our finite natural resources beyond modernizing our lifestyles. Read more

The recent letter, “Rainwater more feasible than realigning streams” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 9), highlights our failed kuleana as islanders to respect and protect our finite natural resources beyond modernizing our lifestyles.

Island ecosystems are intertwined by the wai, aina and kai. The recent concern over Oahu’s aquifers, the shortage of water to attack the wildfires at Lahaina and Upcountry Maui, and the damage to a vast watershed at Mililani Mauka are reminders that our duty to ensure the care and protection of our island ecosystem resources supersedes modernizing our lifestyles.

Our concern with global warming is admirable, but our focus must first be toward protecting our precious natural resources and defining each island’s carrying capacity.

Roy Morioka

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter