Letter: Natural resources more important than lifestyles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Natural resources more important than lifestyles

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Community members displayed their signs at the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Commission on Water Resource Management’s monthly meeting in Wailuku on Oct. 24.

    Community members displayed their signs at the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Commission on Water Resource Management’s monthly meeting in Wailuku on Oct. 24.

The recent letter, “Rainwater more feasible than realigning streams” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 9), highlights our failed kuleana as islanders to respect and protect our finite natural resources beyond modernizing our lifestyles. Read more

