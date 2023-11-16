comscore Off The News: CNHA goes to Maui for convention | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: CNHA goes to Maui for convention

  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui community leader Archie Kalepa addressed the audience Tuesday as the 22nd annual Native Hawaiian Convention got underway at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

In the aftermath of the deadly Lahaina fire, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), headquartered in Honolulu, opted to hold its annual Native Hawaiian Convention in Kahului this week. Read more

