Off The News: CNHA goes to Maui for convention

In the aftermath of the deadly Lahaina fire, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), headquartered in Honolulu, opted to hold its annual Native Hawaiian Convention in Kahului this week. A focus on restoring land and water management emerged: “Values of nature” should inform the setting of priorities for Lahaina’s restoration, said West Maui community leader Archie Kalepa.

CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis said organizers chose Maui for this conference to amplify “the voice of the people who are not only impacted, but will have to live with what decisions are made.”