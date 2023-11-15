comscore Native Hawaiian summit kicks off on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian summit kicks off on Maui

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Maui community leader Archie Kalepa addressed the audience Tuesday as the 22nd annual Native Hawaiian Convention got underway at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.

Originally set to take place on Oahu after holding a previous convention in Las Vegas, CNHA decided that in the aftermath of the deadly August fires that ravaged Maui and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, the convention should move to the Valley Isle. Read more

