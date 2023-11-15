Native Hawaiian summit kicks off on Maui
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maui community leader Archie Kalepa addressed the audience Tuesday as the 22nd annual Native Hawaiian Convention got underway at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree