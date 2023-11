Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Let’s face it: the Israeli government and its brutal occupation policies over the Palestinian people, with open support of the U.S. government, are the chief enablers of terrorists like Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Read more

Our hard-earned tax dollars of more than $3 billion a year support a government with the latest military technology that forces an entire people to live in two open-air prisons like Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel’s relentless revenge will only create a steady supply of thugs intent on destroying them. Israel deserves security, peace and the right to exist, and so do the Palestinians. The Palestinians deserve their own nation, control over their resources and the right to exist as well. All life is important. We need a ceasefire now.

Raymond Catania

Lihue

