Letter: Native Hawaiians should support TMT project

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA) held its 22nd annual Native Hawaiian Convention (“Native Hawaiian summit kicks off on Maui,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 15).

Nothing was mentioned about the Thirty Meter Telescope, which is the most important project to come along in decades. It would not only benefit Hawaii, but the world as well. In addition, it will cost taxpayers little, if anything.

Native Hawaiians singlehandedly stopped this very important project dead in its tracks. The Native Hawaiians need new leadership to take them into the future. Unfortunately, none exist for as far as the eye can see. Fifty years from now, they will still have the same grievances and nothing much will have changed.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

