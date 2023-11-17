comscore Aloha Stadium redevelopment draws competitors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aloha Stadium redevelopment draws competitors

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 26 Plans for redeveloping Aloha Stadium are still being solidified. In the meantime, events such as a Feb. 10 concert including pop group the Jets was approved Thursday by the stadium board.

    Plans for redeveloping Aloha Stadium are still being solidified. In the meantime, events such as a Feb. 10 concert including pop group the Jets was approved Thursday by the stadium board.

The state will be a step closer to awarding the winning contract in December. A new stadium is expected to be up and running in time for the 2028 football season. Read more

