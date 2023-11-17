Kokua Line: Whose mortgage accounts were hacked?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I just heard about the Mr. Cooper hack because our mortgage isn’t with them anymore. But it was until 2022, when we refinanced. Is it only current customers whose data was breached, or past customers, too?

Answer: That wasn’t clear from the company’s public statements, which said that “certain customer data was exposed” and that it continues to investigate “precisely what” information was compromised. Any affected customer will be notified by mail “in the coming weeks” and offered free credit monitoring, it said.

In the meantime it would be wise for all Mr. Cooper customers, past and present, to check their financial accounts and credit reports for unauthorized activity; consider freezing their credit; be alert for scam calls, emails and texts; and update passwords and activate multifactor authentication for online accounts. Go to annual creditreport.com to request free credit reports from the three major credit-reporting agencies and for instructions on freezing credit.

Mr. Cooper did not respond to our email Wednesday asking whether past customers also could be affected. The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs did not know “if both past and current data were comprised,” a spokesperson said. The DCCA said in a news release Wednesday that state regulators are monitoring the situation “to ensure confidence in the industry and that all affected consumers are protected.”

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, doing business as Mr. Cooper, services mortgage loans for about 4.3 million current customers, including 14,000 in Hawaii, the DCCA said.

The cyberattack on Oct. 31 forced Mr. Cooper to lock down key systems, making it impossible for customers to make online payments or access accounts. The company resumed normal operations Nov. 4 and has processed all payments received since Oct. 31, the DCCA said.

Affected customers won’t incur late fees, penalties or negative credit reporting if their November payment is received by the end of the month, the company said.

For updates, go to incident.mrcooperinfo.com.

Q: The city is building a public pool in Kahuku. When will it open?

A: There’s no projected opening date yet. “That will be determined once the planning phase is complete,” Scott Humber, spokesperson for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, said Monday in an email.

Last week the mayor announced the release of $1.5 million in funding for the planning and development of a swimming pool and recreation center at Kahuku District Park. AES Hawai‘i, an energy company, matched the funding, bringing its commitment to the project to $4 million, a news release said.

The North Shore community has wanted a public pool for decades. The closest city swimming pools are at Kane‘ohe District Park or Waialua District Park, which are about 25 and 17 miles from Kahuku District Park, respectively, the news release said.

The planning and design phase will “encompass detailed architectural plans, engineering, and environmental assessments to ensure a successful and sustainable pool facility,” the news release said. The city will engage the Kahuku community to ensure that “the future swimming pool meets their needs and aspirations.”

Q: Does the move-over law apply to tow trucks?

A: Yes. Hawaii Revised Statutes 291C-27 defines an emergency vehicle as “a police or fire department vehicle, ocean safety vehicle, emergency medical services vehicle, freeway service patrol vehicle, sheriff division vehicle, Hawaii emergency management agency vehicle, county emergency management vehicle, civil defense vehicle, department of transportation harbors division vehicle, department of land and natural resources division of conservation and resources enforcement vehicle, or a tow truck.”

This law requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle that is stopped for official duty, as indicated by its flashing emergency lights, to slow down to a “reasonable and prudent speed,” making a complete stop if necessary, and change “into the adjacent lane if necessary and if it is safe to do so, or if possible, to two lanes over, which leaves one lane between the driver and the emergency vehicle.”

Tow trucks approaching a stopped emergency vehicle also would be expected to slow down and change lanes if necessary under the law, although we interpreted your question as asking whether approaching vehicles should treat a tow truck stopped by the side of the road as an emergency vehicle (yes).

