Rearview Mirror: The top 12 most fondly remembered Oahu restaurants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: The top 12 most fondly remembered Oahu restaurants

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006 The Willows was voted the No. 1 most fondly remembered Oahu restaurant. A sign on Hausten Street marks the entrance to the restaurant.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Daniel, left, Thelma and Steven stand outside their first Flamingo restaurant on Ala Moana Blvd.

  • COURTESY PETER RIVERA The Tahitian Lanai was voted the second most fondly remembered Oahu restaurant. Its menu cover is shown.

What are the most fondly Oahu remembered restaurants that are, sadly, no longer with us? I asked readers to vote for their top 10. Over 150 of you did. Read more

