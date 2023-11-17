comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball preview: Brooklyn Rewers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Rainbow Wahine basketball preview: Brooklyn Rewers

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Brooklyn Rewers felt confident UH would still be interested in her, but never knew for sure until she had that conversation with coach Laura Beeman.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Brooklyn Rewers felt confident UH would still be interested in her, but never knew for sure until she had that conversation with coach Laura Beeman.

When Brooklyn Rewers decided to enter the transfer portal, she spent the first couple of hours praying in her head. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 16, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 17, 2023

Scroll Up