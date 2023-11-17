Rainbow Wahine basketball preview: Lily Wahinekapu
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Updated 12:23 a.m.
Coming home after spending her freshman season at Cal State Fullerton, Lily Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine to a second straight Big West championship.
Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu gets around UC Santa Barbara guard Anya Choice on March 4.
