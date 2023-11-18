comscore Mililani’s offense and defense were too much for Campbell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani’s offense and defense were too much for Campbell

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, left, tried to loft a pass over Mililani’s Chevy Robinson on Friday at Mililani. The Trojans defense held a normally potent Sabers offense to 7 points.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Campbell quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, left, tried to loft a pass over Mililani’s Chevy Robinson on Friday at Mililani. The Trojans defense held a normally potent Sabers offense to 7 points.

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan eluded Campbell’s pass rush on Friday night.

    JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan eluded Campbell’s pass rush on Friday night.

The Trojans offense nearly matched its season average of 50 points per game, while Mililani’s defense held the Sabers’ offense well below its 41-point average for the runaway victory. Read more

