On Politics: New U.S. climate report has dire warnings for Hawaii

When bad news is to be delivered, trust the federal government to pull no punches.

In a new report entitled “U.S. National Climate Assessment,” the federal government devotes one of 37 chapters to Hawaii and its surrounding Pacific area.

According to the national report on climate change’s impact at the local level all across the country, everyone will feel the new bad weather.

“Anyone who willfully denies the impact of climate change is condemning the American people to a very dangerous future. Impacts are only going to get worse, more frequent, more ferocious and more costly,” President Joe Biden said upon the report’s release, according to news reports.

Hawaii’s U.S. Sen Brian Schatz added, “This report makes clear what we’ve long known to be true: The impact of the climate crisis is only getting worse, and we need to take big, bold action to address it.”

If you have kept up with the climate change warnings, folks in Hawaii know climate drives island life and Hawaii’s climate is not the same as it was two decades ago.

“Climate change in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands threatens unique island ecosystems, cultural resources, human health, livelihoods and access to clean water and healthy food,” the report states.

Clearly the warnings are alarming.

“Sea level rise will accelerate. Hawaii’s coastal areas will see rapid increases in tidal flooding events beginning in the mid-2030s. Honolulu will likely experience a level of sea level rise between 1.3 feet and 5.8 feet by the end of the century depending on future carbon emissions, making it one of the most vulnerable urban areas in the United States,” states the report.

Here’s the link to the Hawaii section of the massive federal report: https://nca2014.globalchange.gov/highlights/regions/hawaii.

The two obvious areas of concern for Hawaii are Waikiki and Pearl Harbor. Two of the state’s economic drivers — the military and tourism — are grounded in Waikiki and Pearl Harbor. Jeopardize their existence and Hawaii faces a catastrophe.

The recognition of the looming trouble started in the report without any drama, saying that “Statewide efforts at mitigation and adaptation are necessary in the face of rising sea levels. This includes changes to building design, community relocation, permitting changes, and protection of coastal environ- ments.”

That means the federal government thinks Hawaii needs to change how it plans and creates things like buildings, hotels and homes. It also means it is time for Hawaii to start packing up and moving away from the shoreline and stop allowing coastal roads, apartments and hotels.

It is one thing for the federal government experts to sit in front of a computer and start advising its citizens to move their homes, pack up their business and or abandon their sacred and cultural spots. It is something else to being the elected official knowing their political existence involves telling Waikiki and Hawaii Kai to scram.

Hawaii’s not at that point yet, but the feds think we need to do more than just think about rising sea levels, an increase in catastrophic storms and new or worsening droughts.

And you thought just talking about your tax bill was tough.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.