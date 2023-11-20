Letter: Market economy works better than rent control

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the commentary on controlling rents (“Rent stabilization may ease housing woes,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 15): What is the point of anyone providing housing to people if they cannot be compensated for their efforts?

I think former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev said that communism is an economic failure, back when the Soviet Union was disintegrating in the early 1990s.

The Cold War is still going on all over the Korean peninsula. I think a market economy, with workers compensated for their efforts, is much better at providing food, housing, medical care, transportation and many other things.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter