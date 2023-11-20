Editorial | Letters Letter: Market economy works better than rent control Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding the commentary on controlling rents (“Rent stabilization may ease housing woes,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 15): What is the point of anyone providing housing to people if they cannot be compensated for their efforts? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding the commentary on controlling rents (“Rent stabilization may ease housing woes,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Nov. 15): What is the point of anyone providing housing to people if they cannot be compensated for their efforts? I think former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev said that communism is an economic failure, back when the Soviet Union was disintegrating in the early 1990s. The Cold War is still going on all over the Korean peninsula. I think a market economy, with workers compensated for their efforts, is much better at providing food, housing, medical care, transportation and many other things. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Phil Robertson Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: New U.S. climate report has dire warnings for Hawaii