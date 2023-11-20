Letter: Sports director hardly got punished at all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I totally agree with James Nakasone (“Absurd no-jail sentence for sport director’s theft,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 13).

Glenn Nitta wasn’t even slapped on the wrist. He was allowed to deprive the student-athletes of Mililani High School and the community of funds that were raised through the collective hard work of all those involved.

I grew up with Nitta but lost touch after high school. I always had high regard for him and saw him as a person of integrity. Not anymore.

The judge’s decision showed total disrespect for the justice system. By allowing input from family and friends to influence her decision, in essence she is saying: With enough support from family and friends, you will go unpunished.

This will only confirm my belief that everything in Hawaii is political — it’s not what you do, it’s who you know. I wish Nitta well and hope he gives a lot of thanks to whatever force it was that helped him.

Dennis Morioka

Kamehameha Heights

