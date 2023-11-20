Letter: Stop EBT card hacking before it gets worse

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards have been hacked, while the owners of the EBT cards struggle to put food on the table (“Food benefits stolen from 242 EBT cardholders in Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 8).

I’m glad that the state Department of Human Services is working on providing replacement benefits, but it needs to figure out how to fix the hacking issue first, so the hacking doesn’t get progressively worse and more benefits are stolen. I hope this problem gets fixed and the hacked EBT cards are replaced.

This problem can cause poverty, starvation, abuse of the benefits and more.

Alynna Arquero

Royal Kunia

