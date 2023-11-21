Letter: Flashing-light crosswalk on King doesn’t work

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Paul Nash mentioned a crosswalk in Kailua with flashing lights that successfully alerts drivers to pedestrians wanting to cross (“Technology can make Oahu crosswalks safer,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 16).

There’s a similar crosswalk in Honolulu, on King Street near the Times supermarket. Unfortunately for pedestrians, it rarely works. We must depend on the generosity of motorists.

Thomas Luna

McCully

