Letter: Green’s fund diversion very unprofessional

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The governor has no right to penalize and divert funds already approved for scheduled projects. Read more

Gov. Josh Green’s redirection of $173 million in legislative appropriations to help with Maui wildfire disaster, diverting appropriated commitments already scheduled, is possibly illegal and very unprofessional (“Maui wildfire recovery costs prompt state spending cuts,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 20). Maui is already receiving commitments from President Joe Biden. If more is required, our congressional leaders must pursue additional federal assistance.

The governor has no right to penalize and divert funds already approved for scheduled projects. The bulk of tax dollars come from Oahu, so why is Green penalizing these projects?

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter