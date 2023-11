Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just in time for the festive holiday season, the Blaisdell Center Arena is back in business. After $9 million in work over six months, the nearly 60-year-old venue now has health and safety upgrades, new lighting, new bathrooms and refurbished loge seats, among other things. It’s part of $43.6 million in renovations planned for the entire Blaisdell Center campus.

The first event back in will be a private one, the Kamehameha Schools Christmas Concert on Dec. 2 — but on Dec. 9, there will be a concert by Iam Tongi, winner of “American Idol, Season 21,” followed by a holiday favorite: Ballet Hawaii’s “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 16 and 17.