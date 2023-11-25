Letter: Maybe rail can be used for many other purposes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, someone wrote about converting a Skyline rail car into a gambling car, which was a great idea (“Turn Skyline rail system into gambling venue,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 18). Maybe we can also turn another car into a pet adoption center car for dogs, cats and rats. And, another car for a day-care center so kids can learn to travel. And, a library car, so people can learn to read.

If those ideas are successful, then another few cars could be added, so the city could provide additional city services, such as a Satellite City Hall services car, Department of Planning and Permitting car, etc. Each car would have a big painted permanent sign on the sides to show what city services are in each specific car.

Then, if 40 or more people want to use the Skyline to go from Point A to Point B, then an eighth car could be added especially for passengers.

John Burns

Wahiawa

