Kahuku edges Mililani for third straight state title with a return for the ages
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:03 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku players doused head coach Sterling Carvalho with water after the team’s victory over Mililani in the state Open title game.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kahuku quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (12) ran for yardage in the Mililani secondary as Trojans defensive back Brock Birgado-Gasper (21) tried to make the stop.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Kahuku Red Raiders raised the championship trophy after rallying late to stun Mililani 21-19 in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championship game at the Ching Complex on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree