comscore Kahuku edges Mililani for third straight state title with a return for the ages | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku edges Mililani for third straight state title with a return for the ages

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku players doused head coach Sterling Carvalho with water after the team’s victory over Mililani in the state Open title game.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kahuku players doused head coach Sterling Carvalho with water after the team’s victory over Mililani in the state Open title game.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (12) ran for yardage in the Mililani secondary as Trojans defensive back Brock Birgado-Gasper (21) tried to make the stop.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kahuku quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (12) ran for yardage in the Mililani secondary as Trojans defensive back Brock Birgado-Gasper (21) tried to make the stop.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Kahuku Red Raiders raised the championship trophy after rallying late to stun Mililani 21-19 in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championship game at the Ching Complex on Friday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Kahuku Red Raiders raised the championship trophy after rallying late to stun Mililani 21-19 in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Open Division State Championship game at the Ching Complex on Friday.

Diezel Kamoku returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown with 2:59 left to lift Kahuku over Mililani, 21-19, for the Open Division championship on Friday night at the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships. Read more

Previous Story
How the Hawaii and Colorado State football teams match up
Next Story
Television and radio – November 25, 2023

Scroll Up