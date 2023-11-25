Rainbow Wahine sweep Beach to win Big West tourney, reach NCAAs

LONG BEACH, Calif. >> A Big West volleyball tournament thought to be up for grabs after the first day was completely dominated by the reigning champs.

Hawaii completed a perfect run through the final two days of the tournament, sweeping host Long Beach State in style 26-24, 25-15, 25-10 today at Walter Pyramid.

Amber Igiede led the way with 16 kills and hit .522 as the Rainbow Wahine (23-8) locked up their 12th Big West championship and fourth in a row to clinch a 30th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

After a close first set, Hawaii dominated the Beach (21-10), winning the last two sets by a combined 25 points.

Kennedi Evans hit .778 with seven kills and Caylen Alexander added 10 digs, six kills and four blocks.

Hawaii hit .330 for the match, including .667 in the third set. UH outblocked the Beach 11-3 and enjoyed a 6-0 advantage in service aces.

The first three matches of the five-match tournament went to five sets. Hawaii, which lost in five at home to Cal Poly earlier this month, swept the Mustangs on Friday to reach the final.

UH then took out the Beach in straight sets after getting swept by Long Beach State on this same court two months ago.

Hawaii will find out where it is headed during Sunday’s NCAA selection show on ESPN at 1 p.m.