Editorial | Letters Letter: 'Experts' have been wrong about climate Today Updated 12:56 a.m.

Robert Griffon has apparently bought the cataclysmic predictions of "reputable climate scientists and demographers," hook, line and sinker ("We must minimize global warming," Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 19). He must be unaware of the abysmal history of so-called "expert" climate predictors being flat-out wrong. Notable blunders include predictions of a second ice age within our lifetimes, an impending meltdown of the Arctic ice cap, the end of snow, and disappearing nations inundated by rising sea levels. I remain a skeptic of today's climate doomsayers because I have no reason to believe that they are any better at predicting than their predecessors. Without much more fair and open analysis, attempting to minimize a potentially false threat is folly.

Geoff Boehm
Waikiki