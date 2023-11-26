Letter: ‘Experts’ have been wrong about climate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Robert Griffon has apparently bought the cataclysmic predictions of “reputable climate scientists and demographers,” hook, line and sinker (“We must minimize global warming,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Nov. 19). He must be unaware of the abysmal history of so-called “expert” climate predictors being flat-out wrong.

Notable blunders include predictions of a second ice age within our lifetimes, an impending meltdown of the Arctic ice cap, the end of snow, and disappearing nations inundated by rising sea levels.

I remain a skeptic of today’s climate doomsayers because I have no reason to believe that they are any better at predicting than their predecessors. Without much more fair and open analysis, attempting to minimize a potentially false threat is folly.

Geoff Boehm

Waikiki

