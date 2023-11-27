Mountain View man charged with assault, attempted murder

Police arrested and charged a 65-year-old Mountain View man following a violent encounter at his residence Friday night.

Area I Criminal Investigations Section detectives charged James Allen Wilson at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with first-degree assault, two counts of second degree assault and second degree attempted murder after conferring with the Hawaii County Prosecutors Office.

Total bail for Wilson was set at $295,000.

The charges against Wilson stem from an incident reported on Friday at about 7:13 p.m., when South Hilo District patrol officers responded to the Hilo Medical Center for a report of 63-year-old male from Keaau who had sustained severe head and facial injuries, and a 43-year-old female from Honokaa, who was struck numerous times in the head with a machete.

The female reported to police that she and the male acquaintance were at the residence of Wilson located on the 11-1800 block of Ulei Street in the Eden Roc Subdivision, in Mountain View, to speak with Wilson regarding him possibly being in possession of a friend’s stolen property. At this time, the female reported that Wilson began striking her and the male victim to the head with a machete causing lacerations and severe bleeding.

The female stated that she was able to wrestle the machete away from Wilson, and hid it in his residence to prevent any further assault with it. While in the residence, the female victim and a male witness heard screaming from outside where Wilson and the male victim were last seen. As the female victim and witness exited the residence, they observed the male victim to be laying on the ground bleeding, however Wilson was no longer seen in the area.

At about 11:20 p.m. Friday, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives and Puna Patrol officers located Wilson at his residence where he was arrested without incident.