Letter: Everyone must help conserve Hawaii’s water

Although Upcountry Maui residents are in a serious water crisis, (“Maui declares Stage 2 water shortage,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 9), there are some ways we can start helping to conserve water.

Taking shorter showers, turning off running water while brushing your teeth, only using your washing machine or dishwasher with a full load, and watering your lawn only when it needs to be watered.

This is a very big deal in Hawaii, because the water shortages are not only ongoing but worsening due to climate change. The fires on Maui started because the ground was very dry, and Maui is currently in a severe drought situation.

If we don’t want to be in the same place as Maui, we should start conserving water. We could lessen the chances of severe water shortages in Hawaii.

By 2050, some people will live in countries with not enough access to clean water. We should start conserving water today and help out our community to do the same.

Alessandra Toba

Kakaako

