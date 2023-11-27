Letter: Jimmy Carter had big influence in isles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bob Sigall’s column on the Carters’ connections to Hawaii made me realize that readers should know that President Jimmy Carter’s connections to Hawaii are much stronger and deeper (“Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter had Hawaii connections,” Star-Advertiser, Rearview Mirror, Nov. 24).

Asian Americans owe a great deal to President Carter. He touched the lives of Asian Pacific Americans and continue to do so.

I was a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania when Robert Char asked me to participate in the Carter-Mondale campaign. He told me that Carter had promised to create an Asian-American unit in the Democratic National Committee (DNC). President Carter lived up to his promise. An Asian-American unit was established in the DNC and exists to this day.

I was appointed to the President’s Commission on Foreign Languages and International Studies. A President’s Commission met in Hawaii for the first time.

Asian Pacific Americans are now appointed to positions as Cabinet members, advisers to the president, judgeships and ambassadorships. May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.

Priscilla Chung-Chung

Kahala

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter